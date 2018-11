Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa (c.) takes part in talks at the Hay Festival Arequipa on Nov. 9, 2018, where he reveals that his next novel will be inspired by something that once occurred in Guatemala, but declines to offer more details due to his superstition that if he does, the book might never see the light of day. EFE-EPA/Stringer

Asked by Cuban journalist Yoani Sanchez during a chat they shared at the Hay Festival of Arequipa, the native city of the Peruvian novelist, Vargas Llosa said his next project was born several years ago at a dinner where he felt "totally bored."