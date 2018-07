Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos poses for photographers next to her artwork 'Lilicoptère' at Guggenheim Bilbao Museum in Bilbao, Basque Country, northern Spain, July 27, 2018. The artwork was just assembled to complete the Portuguese artist's retrospective. The installation of the piece was finished one month after the opening of the Portuguese artist's retrospective due to its complexity. EFE-EPA/LUIS TEJIDO

The Guggenheim Bilbao museum on Friday completed its "I'm your mirror" summer exhibition devoted to Portuguese contemporary artist Joana Vasconcelos after the installation of one of her more iconic, large-scale and complex artworks titled "Lilicoptère."

As its title hints, this 2012 artwork resembles a golden helicopter with a fuselage incrusted with thousands of Swarovski crystals and covered with extravagant and colorful layers of ostrich feathers.