Venezuelan conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel (R) receives the 2018 Paez Medal of Art from Ali Cordero Casal, chairman of the Venezuelan American Endowment for the Arts, during a gala in New York on Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Venezuelan conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel (center); his wife, actress Maria Valverde Rodriguez (left); and fashion designer Carolina Herrera, pose for a photo before Dudamel received the 2018 Paez Medal of Art during a gala in New York on Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Venezuelan conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel (right) receives the 2018 Paez Medal of Art from Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera during a gala in New York on Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Venezuelan conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel became the first person in the field of music to receive the Paez Medal of Art, which is awarded annually to an individual or group that contributes to the proliferation of the arts in Venezuela and the United States.

"Dudamel is the youngest person to receive this medal" for his contributions to the arts, Ali Cordero Casal, chairman of the Venezuelan American Endowment for the Arts (VAEA), which awards the prize, told EFE Tuesday.