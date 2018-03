Spanish movie director Ventura Pons arrives at the International Film Festival of Guadalajara at the Diana Theater, in Guadalajara, Mexico, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS ZEPEDA

Spanish filmmaker Ventura Pons on Tuesday received the Mayahuel Ibero-American film award recognizing his artistic career during the screening of his most recent film - "Miss Dali" - at Mexico's Guadalajara International Film Festival.

Upon accepting the award, Pons said he was "very touched" to receive it and was especially thankful that it was presented to him by Mexican director and founder of the festival Jaime Humberto Hermosillo, whom he called his "soul brother."