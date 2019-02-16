Argentine composer, producer and singer Claudia Brant, who recently won her first Grammy (for Best Latin Pop Album), poses for a photo during an interview with EFE on Feb. 15, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Tono Gil

After a quarter-century as a behind-the-scenes hit-maker for superstar recording artists like Luis Fonsi and Ricky Martin, Argentine composer, producer and singer Claudia Brant has put her own name in the lights by winning the Best Latin Pop Album prize at this month's Grammy Awards.

Brant, who beat out bigger-named singer-songwriters Carlos Vives and Natalia Lafourcade for that honor, was recognized for "Sincera," an album in which she said she took the creative license to do "what she felt like doing."