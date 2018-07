Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez at age 78 returns to music with the ranchera number "En la Carcel de Tu Adios" (In the Prison of Your Goodbye), an emotional song that comes more than two years after his retirement. EFE-EPA/Sony Music/File

"The top idol of ranchera music, always in contact with his fans, has launched his new single 'En la Carcel de Tu Adios,' a touching number performed by the king of Mexican music," Sony Music announced Friday.