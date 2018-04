b/w photograph released Apr 12, 2018 by Vienna's Jewish Museum, supplied by the Helena Rubinstein Foundation of Paris, shows the founder of the Rubinstein cosmetic and beauty emporium. EPA-EFE/ EDITORIAL USE

Vintage advertisement released Apr. 12, 2018 by Vienna's Jewish Museum, supplied by the Helena Rubinstein Foundation of Paris, prasing the excellences of a beauty product. EPA-EFE/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

b/w photograph released Apr 12, 2018 by Vienna's Jewish Museum, supplied by the Helena Rubinstein Foundation of Paris, shows the founder of the Rubinstein cosmetic and beauty emporium. EPA-EFE/ EDITORIAL USE

An exhibition highlighting the life and times of the founder of one of the world's leading beauty care empires opened Thursday at Vienna's Jewish Museum.

Beauty creams, perfumes and makeup were Helena Rubinstein's trademark at a time when women rarely ventured out of doors to walk alone.