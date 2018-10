Image released by Vienna's Leopold Museum on Oct 30, 2018, shows Egon Schiele's 1915 painting titled "Crescent of Houses II (Island Town.) Schiele who died prematurely on Oct. 31, 1918 of Spanish flu, aged 28, has been the subject of a blockbuster exhibition at Vienna's Leopold Museum which since opening to the public in Feb. has already been viewed by 400.000 visitors. EPA-EFE/Leopold Museum (Vienna)/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A Viennese museum said Tuesday it would be extending an exhibition of the work of Austrian artist Egon Schiele by four months to mark the 100th anniversary of the Austrian artist's death.

Schiele, who died prematurely on Oct. 31, 1918 at the age of 28 of Spanish flu, has been the subject of a blockbuster exhibition at Vienna's Leopold Museum which since opening to the public in Feb. has already been viewed by 400.000 visitors.