Award-winning actor Vincent Cassel, who was promoting his role portraying the under-appreciated post-Impressionist artist Paul Gauguin, told EFE in an interview Thursday that although an actor must be able to see themselves in a character, he personally would have abandoned his career if it resembled that of his on-screen alter ego.

"Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti," directed by Edouard Deluc, recounts the Parisian artist's later years as he embarks on a journey to French Polynesia – where he would eventually live for ten years until his death in 1903 at the age of 54 – in search of inspiration and to escape the ennui of his native France.