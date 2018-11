US actor and cast member Viola Davis arrives for the screening of the movie 'Widows' during the 43rd annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WARREN TODA

American actress Viola Davis explained how Steve MacQueen's new movie "Widows" is revolutionary in its portrayal and sexualization of a black woman on screen, the actress told EFE in an interview.

During the London presentation of "Widows", a film with a female-heavy cast about how a group of widowed women decides to finish off a heist their criminal husbands were planning, Davis spoke to EFE about her role and the movie.