Mexican actor Andres Almeida receives the Arial Award for Bit Part Actor for the film "Time Share" during the 60th Ariel Awards in Mexico City, Mexico, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Mexican actress Karina Gidi receives the Arial Award to the Best Actress for her role in the film "Los Adioses" during the 60th Ariel Awards in Mexico City, Mexico, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Actress Bernarda Trueba receives the Arial Award for Bit Part Acress for her role in the film "The Untamed" during the 60th Ariel Awards in Mexico City, Mexico, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Mexican actor Eligio Melendez receives the Arial Award to the Best Actor for his role in the film "I Dream in Another Language" during the 60th Ariel Awards in Mexico City, Mexico, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Colleagues of Mexican missing film students murdered in Guadalajara read a message in tribute to them during the 60th Ariel Awards in Mexico City, Mexico, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Mexican film director Amat Escalante poses with his Arial Award to the Best Director for "The Untamed" during the 60th Ariel Awards in Mexico City, Mexico, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Cast members of the film "Sueño en otro idioma" (I Dream in Another Language), directed by Ernesto Contreras, receive the Arial Award for Best Picture during the 60th Ariel Awards in Mexico City, Mexico, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

The films "Sueño en otro idioma" (I Dream in Another Language) and "La region salvaje" (The Savage Region) were the big winners at the 60th edition of Mexico's Ariel awards in this capital.

Tuesday night's red carpet outside Mexico City's Palace of Fine Arts was lined with ribbons that read "It's not just three, it's all of us," alluding to the three film students kidnapped and allegedly murdered in Tonala, a city in western Jalisco state last March.