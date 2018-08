English actress Vanessa Redgrave signs autographs as she arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of "First Man" at the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

English actress Vanessa Redgrave (R) is seen on stage along with Venice Biennale President Paolo Baratta (L) and Italian actor Michele Riondino (C) after receiving the Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival's opening ceremony on Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

English actress Vanessa Redgrave poses after receiving the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement on the opening night of the Venice Film Festival on 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Vanessa Redgrave, other stars on red carpet at Venice Film Festival

English actress Vanessa Redgrave received the Golden Lion lifetime achievement award on Wednesday night at the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival.

Visibly moved by the honor, the 81-year-old expressed thanks to cinema and the world's oldest movie showcase.