A festival visitor looks through a hole drilled into the ice while fishing on a frozen river during the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival at Hwacheon-gun in Gangwon province, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Festival visitors enjoy fishing on a frozen river during the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival at Hwacheon-gun in Gangwon province, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A picture taken with a drone shows festival visitors enjoying fishing on a frozen river during the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival at Hwacheon-gun in Gangwon province, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Children enjoy fishing on a frozen river during the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival at Hwacheon-gun in Gangwon province, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Visitors of the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival in northeastern South Korea braved freezing conditions on Saturday as they gathered to go ice fishing on the opening day of the popular winter event.

The 2018 edition of the snow and ice festival, which has been taking place since 2003, took place under the theme “Unfrozen Hearts, Unforgettable Memories,” and would run until Jan. 28.