Festival-goers walk through a mud pool during the 21st Boryeong Mud Festival on Daecheon beach in Boryeong City, South Korea, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Visitors to a South Korean mud festival were Saturday playing in massive pools of mud and receiving mud massages.

Boryeong Mud Festival participants were able to play in giant paddling pools filled with mud and go down giant slides into pools of mud, an epa journalist reported.