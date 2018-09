US actress Natalie Portman poses during a photocall for 'Vox Lux' at the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2018. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

US director Brady Corbet (L), US actress Natalie Portman (R), French-British actress Stacy Martin (2-R) and British actress Raffey Cassidy (2-L) pose during a photocall for 'Vox Lux' during the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2018. EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Natalie Portman, who in "Vox Lux" plays the lead role of a United States pop star who rises to fame after being caught up in a mass school shooting, said the movie was a reflection of our society at its premiere in Venice on Tuesday.

The film, Brady Corbet's second feature, follows the character of Celeste — played by Natalie Portman — over an 18-year period as she rises "from the ashes of a major national tragedy to pop stardom," according to the festival's website.