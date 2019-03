US businessman and CEO of Warner Bros. (WB) Entertainment, Kevin Tsujihara arrives for the premiere of 'The Lego Batman Movie' in Westwood, California, USA, Feb. 4, 2017. EPA/NINA PROMMER

AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia said a chief executive of Warner Bros. who recently won expanded duties has resigned amid an inquiry into his conduct, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Kevin Tsujihara is stepping down as chief executive of its Warner Bros. studio as the company investigates his relationship with a young actress, a change that roils the media giant's new leadership structure at a pivotal moment in the industry.