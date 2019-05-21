The magical, colorful and adventurous universe of "Aladdin" returns to movie theaters in a new version of the Disney classic with a cast headed by Mena Massoud, who spoke to EFE about the value of diversity in movies for exciting all kinds of audiences.
"The biggest thing, when I watched Aladdin really young, was that it was a kind of reflection of me on-screen. There weren't many films in animation or otherwise that I can relate to, with characters that look like me, that remind me of myself, that remind me of my culture," he said