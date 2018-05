A view of a model of the royal wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and former US actress Meghan Markle displayed at Legoland Windsor, in Windsor, Britain, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A new model has gone on display at Legoland Windsor as people in the United Kingdom and beyond prepare to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on Tuesday.

The piece, which depicts the real-life royal wedding that will take place on Saturday, features a model of Windsor Castle, as well as figurines of Harry and his fiancee being pulled along in a horse-drawn carriage.