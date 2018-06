Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L) and his attorney Benjamin Brafman (2-R) arrives to face an indictment on two counts of rape in State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L) listens during an arraignment hearing at a State Supreme Courtroom with his attorney Benjamin Brafman (R) where he plead not guilty on two counts of rape in New York, New York, USA, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVEN HIRSCH / POOL

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein listens during an arraignment hearing at a State Supreme Courtroom where he plead not guilty on two counts of rape in New York, New York, USA, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVEN HIRSCH / POOL

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual abuse in a New York court on Tuesday.

Weinstein appeared in court to officially be informed of the charges against him, although they had been unofficially announced on May 30.