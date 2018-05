Harvey Weinstein arrives for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein later this week will turn himself in to authorities to face sexual assault charges, local media reported Thursday.

According to the Daily News, Weinstein will surrender on Friday in connection with the case opened against him by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.