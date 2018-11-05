A man takes a photo of the 'Coffin of a Spitzmaus' (Shrew) exhibit during the exhibition 'Spitzmaus Mummy in a Coffin and Other Treasures - Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf' during a press preview at the Museum of Fine Arts (KHM) in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

People walk through the exhibition 'Spitzmaus Mummy in a Coffin and Other Treasures - Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf' during a press preview at the Museum of Fine Arts (KHM) in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A view in the exhibition 'Spitzmaus Mummy in a Coffin and Other Treasures - Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf' during a press preview at the Museum of Fine Arts (KHM) in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Quirky American film director Wes Anderson marked his debut as curator of a show for Vienna's Museum of Fine Arts (KHM) in a private view on Monday, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Anderson and his partner, Juman Malouf – a theater and film designer and illustrator – are the latest curators in a series of exhibitions for which the Austrian museum invites creative individuals to present and curate their selection of pieces from the museum's vast historical art collection, which spans over four million objects.