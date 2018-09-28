The sight of iguanas over 1 1/2 meters long like this one spotted on Sept. 25, 2018, fascinates tourists traveling Colombia's latest big tourist attraction, the Magdalena River, as do the turtles, ducks, eagles and some caimans sunning themselves on the beaches. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photo taken on Sept. 25, 2018, of the Magdalena River, as Colombia's largest river was named in 1501 by Spanish conquistador Rodrigo de Bastidas, and which today captivates foreign tourists who come to this country seeking a new and different experience. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Visitors take a tour with a local fisherman on Sept. 25, 2018, along the Magdalena River, which today captivates foreign tourists who come to this country seeking a new and different experience. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The Magdalena River, as Colombia's largest river was named in 1501 by Spanish conquistador Rodrigo de Bastidas, today captivates foreign tourists who come to this country seeking a new and different experience.

This waterway 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) long, whose course begins in Paramo de las Papas in southwestern Colombia and flows into the Atlantic Ocean at Bocas de Ceniza mear Barranquilla, until recently was principally navigated by fishermen, and in the days of the Spanish colony the Magdalena River was the only easily traveled route between Bogota and Cartagena on the Caribbean.