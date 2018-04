US actor Will Smith (C) greets fans in Cartagena, Colombia, 23 April 2018. Smith visits the Colombian city for the shooting of the movie Gemini Man, directed by Ang Lee. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

US actor Will Smith, who is currently shooting his new film Gemini Man with Taiwanese director Ang Lee in Cartagena de Indias, said he fell in love with the people of Cartagena and their humbleness and kindness.

Since his arrival on Apr. 14, the protagonist of 'Men in Black' has not missed any opportunity to express his joy for being in Cartagena, known as the "Corralito de Piedra" (the Little Stone Corral), and how grateful he is for the warm welcome of the people in the city.