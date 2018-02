(L-R) Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Wisin and Yandel perform onstage during the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Ceremony at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Nov. 21, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK

Puerto Rican duo Wisin & Yandel, who parted ways in 2013, said Tuesday they were reuniting this year for a world tour and the rollout of several new songs.

The first concert will take place on March 31 in the Altos de Chavon Amphitheater in the Dominican Republic, the performers said in a statement.