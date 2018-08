Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel on Monday announced they first album together in more than five years, which is set to be released late this year.

The artists told reporters during a press conference announcing a string of eight concert planned for late November and early December at this capital's Coliseo, that the new record will be in the same vein as 2005's "Pal Mundo" (To the World), which launched them to international fame.