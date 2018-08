Cast members of 'King Arthur' perform during a photocall rehearsal for the launch of the London's Free Open Air Theatre summer productions, in London, Britain, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Cast members of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" perform during a photocall rehearsal for the launch of the London's Free Open Air Theatre summer productions, in London, Britain, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Two plays, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" and "King Arthur," will soon be gracing an open-air theater stage in London, an epa-efe photojournalist who caught a preview on Monday reported.

The performances, produced by London's Free Open Air Theatre, would be shown back-to-back at a space on the banks of the River Thames from Wednesdays to Sundays between Aug. 8-Sept. 2, the organizers said.