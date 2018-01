Reese Witherspoon (C) accepting the Golden Globe award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for 'Big Little Lies' with cast and crew members Nathan Ross, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Jean-Marc Vallee, Zoe Kravitz, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari, Alexander Skarsgard, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, and Gregg Fienberg during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/HFPA / HANDOUT

Sterling K. Brown (L) accepting the Best actor in a TV series (drama) award for his role in 'This Is Us' during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/HFPA/ HANDOUT

Alexander Skarsgard accepting the Golden Globe Award for Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV film for his role in 'Big Little Lies' during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/HFPA/HANDOUT

Laura Dern accepting the Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV film for her role in 'Big Little Lies' during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/HFPA/HANDOUT

Marin Hinkle (L) and Rachel Brosnahan (R) pose with the award for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' in the press room during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

(L-R) Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub pose with the award for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' in the press room during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

(L-R) Actors Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley of 'Big Little Lies,' winner of the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television pose in the press room during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Nicole Kidman accepting the Best actress in a limited series or television movie award for her role in 'Big Little Lies' during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/HFPA / HANDOUT

Against the backdrop of an ongoing campaign against sexual abuse of women in Hollywood, three productions with strong women protagonists dominated the television awards at the 75th Golden Globes on Sunday evening.

"The Handmaid's Tale" won the best drama television series, while "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won the best musical or comedy TV series, and "Big Little Lies" took home the award for best limited series or film made for television.