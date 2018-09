Throughout history women have been erased, their achievements and talents overshadowed by a patriarchal society where they're seen as something "out of the ordinary," said Madrid journalist and writer Rosa Montero.

Hundreds of women have stood out in different fields like science, art, politics, economy and astronomy but "history has been sexist and has never given them recognition - on the contrary, its let them die and fade," Montero said in an interview with EFE.