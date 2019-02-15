American filmmaker and clarinetist Woody Allen will perform on three different dates in Spain over the summer as a guest musician with the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band, a concert management company said Friday.
The genius behind movie classics like "Take the Money and Run" (1969), "Bananas" (1971) and "Annie Hall" (1977) has for the past 36 years been a guest clarinetist with the band, a classic jazz ensemble that would until early in the summer continue its weekly Monday night residency at Manhattan's Cafe Carlyle, as it has done for years.