File image dated May 14, 2005 shows US cinema director and actor Woody Allen posing in Oviedo's city center beside a statue of himself installed by the City Hall to celebrate his film career. Allen is in Oviedo to give a Principe de Asturias Foundation conference on May 15 on the future of cinematography. Thhis conference cycle has included speakers of the stature of astrophysicist Stephen Hawking. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Alberto Morante

File image shows US cinema director and actor Woody Allen performing during a concert with the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band,at the Belem cultural Center in Lisbon (Portugal) on Dec 27, 2005. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ TIAGO PETINGA

File image shows US cinema director and actor Woody Allen performing during a concert with the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band, at the Principe Felipe auditorium in Oviedo (Spain) on Dec 26, 2005. EPA-EFE (FILE) /Alberto Morante

File image shows US cinema director and actor Woody Allen performing during a concert with his "·New York jazz ensemble" band, at Sistina theatre in Rome, Sunday Dec 12, 2004. EFE-EPA (FILE) /MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

American filmmaker and clarinetist Woody Allen will perform on three different dates in Spain over the summer as a guest musician with the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band, a concert management company said Friday.

The genius behind movie classics like "Take the Money and Run" (1969), "Bananas" (1971) and "Annie Hall" (1977) has for the past 36 years been a guest clarinetist with the band, a classic jazz ensemble that would until early in the summer continue its weekly Monday night residency at Manhattan's Cafe Carlyle, as it has done for years.