Young Eliza Manson, 9, poses with British cartoonist and illustrator Quentin Blake's 'Sophie and the BFG' during a retrospective of Blake's work at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Works by children's illustrator Quentin Blake to go up for auction in UK

Almost 200 works by renowned British illustrator Quentin Blake are set to go on sale, Christie's auction house said Friday.

Blake's drawings have famously graced the pages of books written by children's author Roald Dahl, and the collection to go under the hammer comprises pieces that span the last 40 years of his career.