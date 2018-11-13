New York, Nov. 13, 2018: "Le Principe du Plaisir" (The Pleasure Principle - Portrait of Edward James), a work by Belgian surrealist painter Rene Magritte, was sold at Monday's auction for $26.8 million, a new record for this artist known for his witty and provocative images and who, through his work, sought to change the preconditioned perception of reality. EPA/EFE/ Courtesy photo of Sotheby's auction house.

Sotheby's auction house opened the week in New York on Monday with multimillion-dollar sales of works by modern and impressionist artists such as Rene Magritte, Oskar Kokoschka and Ludwing Meidner. EPA/EFE/ARCHIVO

