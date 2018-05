A Palme d'Or trophy for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival is presented at jewelery maker Chopard in the Haute Joaillerie workshop during a demonstration of the making of the Palme d'Or trophy for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, in Meyrin near Geneva, Switzerland, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

A Chopard employee works on a palm in the Haute Joaillerie workshop during a demonstration of the making of the Palme d'Or trophy for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, in Meyrin near Geneva, Switzerland, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Craftspeople at jewelry workshops in Switzerland that manufacture the trophies awarded to winners of the most prestigious prize up for grabs at Cannes Film Festival have been hard at work on this year's award, as documented in epa images Friday.

Chopard’s ateliers, based in Geneva, have been making the Palme d'Or awards by hand since 1998.