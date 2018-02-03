Thousands of motorcyclists take part in the Caravan of the Fox on Feb. 3, 2017, considered the largest religious pilgrimage on the planet, and which runs from Guatemala City to Esquipulas to venerate the Black Christ. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Thousands of motorcyclists take part in the Caravan of the Fox on Feb. 3, 2017, considered the largest religious pilgrimage on the planet, and which runs from Guatemala City to Esquipulas to venerate the Black Christ. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Thousands of motorcyclists take part in the Caravan of the Fox on Feb. 3, 2017, considered the largest religious pilgrimage on the planet, and which runs from Guatemala City to Esquipulas to venerate the Black Christ. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Thousands of motorcyclists in the Caravan of the Fox, considered the largest religious pilgrimage on the planet, set out from Guatemala City on their way to Esquipulas where they will venerate the Black Christ, an image of Christ Crucified sculptured by the Portuguese Quirio Cataño in 1595.

The starting signal for the 57th edition of this motorized procession covering 224 kilometers (139 miles) was given by Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, accompanied by the mayor of the capital city, Alvaro Arzu, at 7:40 am.