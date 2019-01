Photo of a sample of the exhibition in Asuncion on Jan. 1, 2019, of woven fabrics and traditional clothing of Paraguay's native communities, from the private collection of artist Lucy Yegros, which reflects the legacy of indigenous cultures. EFE-EPA/Alejandro R. Otero

An exhibition in Asuncion of woven fabrics and traditional clothing of Paraguay's native communities reflects the legacy of indigenous cultures.

The pieces on display at the El Cabildo Cultural Center are from the private collection of artist Lucy Yegros, who told EFE that the purpose of the exhibit is to reveal ways that indigenous peoples have influenced Paraguayan culture.