Photograph provided June 5 showing two wrestlers at Gladiadores Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Sura

Photograph provided June 5 showing two wrestlers at Gladiadores Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Sura

Photograph provided June 5 showing two wrestlers at Gladiadores Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Sura

Salvadoran wrestling is a tradition that combines sports and artistic acrobatic prowess in this capital.

Every Sunday, some 20 wrestlers - both veterans and rookies - gather at Gladiadores Arena, founded six years ago, to showcase an assortment of high-flying stunts, holds and aerial kicks to the deafening noise of a cheering public.