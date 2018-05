Yemeni artist Murad Subayi works on a graffiti on a wall protesting the country's three-year conflict, at a street in Sana'a, Yemen, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni artist Murad Subay works on a graffiti on a wall protesting the country's three-year conflict, at a street in Sana'a, Yemen, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

An artist in Yemen's capital Sana'a uses the city's bombed-out and damaged walls as a canvas for a creative protest against the brutal civil war that has consumed the Arab nation for years, an epa photojournalist on the ground reported Monday.

Murad Subay, 30, began his street art with his "Color the walls of your street" project in the wake of the 2011 revolution and has launched several campaigns tracking the civil war that has left Yemen in a state of humanitarian disaster.