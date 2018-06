Some of the hundreds of yogi's practice a group yoga class as part of an annual mass yoga event to celebrate World Yoga Day at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Hundreds of yoga aficionados gathered at a stadium in Johannesburg Saturday for a large-scale class, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The mass session was held at the Wanderers Stadium ahead of World Yoga Day, which this year takes place on June 21.