Several people surround the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, a production studio on wheels, in front of New York's City Hall, New York, United States, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Japanese artist Yoko Ono (L), widow of John Lennon, former Beatle Ringo Starr (C) and actor Jeff Bridges stage a 'bed-in' to generate support for New York City public schools, New York, United States, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (3-L) speaks next to Japanese artist Yoko Ono (L - on the bed), widow of John Lennon, former Beatle Ringo Starr (C) and actor Jeff Bridges (R), while they stage a 'bed-in' to generate support for New York City public schools, New York, United States, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Yoko Ono recreated Thursday in New York a "bed-in" like the one she and her late husband John Lennon had in 1969 to protest against the Vietnam War, although on this occasion she organized it with former Beatle Ringo Starr and actor Jeff Bridges.

The purpose of the event outside City Hall was to generate support for New York City public schools as part of "Come Together: NYC," marking the return to the Big Apple of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, a production studio on wheels.