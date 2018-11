Young ballerinas from different schools walk towards the stage to perform a dance during a ballet street performance to showcase their skills in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 30 November 2018. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Young ballet dancers who go to different schools but all hail from the Kibera slum area took to the streets of the Kenyan capital on Friday where they showed off the skills they have learned as part of a special project, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The dancers usually practice at a space belonging to Project Elimu or at school, but on Friday they got the chance to express themselves at home in Kibera.