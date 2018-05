Spanish tenor Placido Domingo performs at Auditorio de Zaragoza during a special play in memory of the 80th anniversary of the death of Spanish tenor Miguel Fleta, in Zaragoza, Spain, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Cebollada

Almost 2,000 people gathered to see Placido Domingo in the Zaragoza Auditorium's Mozart Hall, where the iconic Spanish tenor last performed 40 years ago.

"He's a person who sings stupendously and has great humanity," Maria Angeles told EFE, as she waited outside the auditorium to meet up with her son's mother-in-law, who was coming to enjoy the concert with her.