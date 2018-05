US actress Zoe Saldana (2L) poses with her husband Marco Perego (2R) and their children twins Bowie and Cy, and Zen (L) during a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, USA, 03 May 2018. Saldana received the 2,637th star in the category of Motion Pictures. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

US actress Zoe Saldana signs autographs for fans following a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, USA, 03 May 2018. Saldana received the 2,637th star in the category of Motion Pictures. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

US actress Zoe Saldana (R) reacts as US actress Mila Kunis (L) introduces her during a ceremony honoring Saldana with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, USA, 03 May 2018. Saldana received the 2,637th star in the category of Motion Pictures. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

US actress Zoe Saldana (R) is hugged by Canadian director James Cameron (L) during a ceremony honoring Saldana with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, USA, 03 May 2018. Saldana received the 2,637th star in the category of Motion Pictures. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

US actress Zoe Saldana poses during a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, USA, 03 May 2018. Saldana received the 2,637th star in the category of Motion Pictures. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

US actress Zoe Saldana is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, USA, 03 May 2018. Saldana received the 2,637th star in the category of Motion Pictures. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

American actress Zoe Saldana, who received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 3, on Friday thanked the people of the Dominican Republic, where her father was born, for their constant support.

The actress who starred in films like "Avatar", "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Star Trek" wrote on her official account on the Instagram social network: "Many thanks to my people in the Dominican Republic for their constant support. I couldn't do it without you! I love you guys!".