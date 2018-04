A circa 1966 passport of Zsa Zsa Gabor with the birthday changed to 1928 is displayed at the 'Hello Dal-ling: The Estate of Zsa Zsa Gabor' auction by Heritage Auctions at the late actress residence in Bel Air, California, USA, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A cute diamond and 14 K gold necklace with Zsa Zsa Gabor's famous saying 'Dah-ling' spelled out in diamonds is displayed at the 'Hello Dal-ling: The Estate of Zsa Zsa Gabor' auction by Heritage Auctions at the late actress residence in Bel Air, California, USA, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Perspective buyers view a Peter Sheil painting of the late Hungarian-American actress Zsa Zsa Gabor at the 'Hello Dal-ling: The Estate of Zsa Zsa Gabor' auction by Heritage Auctions at the actress' residence in Bel Air, California, USA, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A fur coat belonging to the late Hungarian-American actress Zsa Zsa Gabor is displayed at the 'Hello Dal-ling: The Estate of Zsa Zsa Gabor' auction by Heritage Auctions at the actress' residence in Bel Air, California, USA, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Photographs and an award belonging to the late Hungarian-American actress Zsa Zsa Gabor are displayed at the 'Hello Dal-ling: The Estate of Zsa Zsa Gabor' auction by Heritage Auctions at the actress' residence in Bel Air, California, USA, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

An Eighty-nine piece Copeland Spode Herring Hunt Pattern Earthenware Service belonging to the late Hungarian-American actress Zsa Zsa Gabor is displayed at the 'Hello Dal-ling: The Estate of Zsa Zsa Gabor' auction by Heritage Auctions at the actress' residence in Bel Air, California, USA, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A Fried Pal painting of the late Hungarian-American actress Zsa Zsa Gabor and her daughter Francesca is displayed at the 'Hello Dal-ling: The Estate of Zsa Zsa Gabor' auction by Heritage Auctions at the actress' residence in Bel Air, California, USA, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Cast stone figural fountain with four-part copper jardinieres belonging to the late Hungarian-American actress Zsa Zsa Gabor are displayed around the pool at the 'Hello Dal-ling: The Estate of Zsa Zsa Gabor' auction by Heritage Auctions at the actress' residence in Bel Air, California, USA, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Frederic Prinz von Anhalt (L) the husband of the late Hungarian-American actress Zsa Zsa Gabor talks about her favorite picture at the 'Hello Dal-ling: The Estate of Zsa Zsa Gabor' auction by Heritage Auctions at the actress' residence in Bel Air, California, USA, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Zsa Zsa Gabor's mansion opened its doors in Beverly Hills, USA, on Thursday as a curtain-raiser for the upcoming auction on Apr. 14, where the personal collection of the famous actress will be up for auction.

Under the title "The Estate of Zsa Zsa Gabor," the Heritage Auctions house will sell at auction about a thousand lots that belonged to the artist, who died in 2016 from a heart attack at the age of 99.