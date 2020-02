London, Feb 2 (efe-epa).- "1917," directed by Sam Mendes, was the big winner at the 73rd edition of the BAFTA awards on Sunday in London, taking home seven of the coveted prizes, including best picture and best director.

The World War I film telling the story of two British soldiers making their way through the trenches and No Man's Land of the European front, went into the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) ceremony with nine nominations and ended up garnering seven of those trophies.