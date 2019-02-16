Agencia EFE honored with China-Spain Prize for Excellence

Madrid, Feb 16 (efe-epa).- Agencia EFE, Spain's international news agency, was honored this Saturday in the Communications category of the 6th China-Spain Prizes for Professional Excellence, awarded by Xishang magazine for the purpose of breaking down borders and promoting culture and trade relations between the two countries.

EFE President Fernando Garea said that this prize, for which he expressed his thanks in the name of all the news agency's employees, is right in line with all that EFE wishes to be: "A platform of content, communications and information that reaches every corner of the world, a true international agency."

EFE, its president said, has a presence in all Spanish-speaking lands, is the chief agency for Latin American news, and hopes to be the same on other continents with its services in Arabic and English.

China is one of the countries where EFE is present, the agency president said, and expressed his determination to "be there even more in the coming years."

"May China and Spain grow even closer, and may EFE collaborate to make it happen and make China more familiar to Latin America," Garea said.

The president of EFE also noted the importance of strengthening ties with its "sister agency" in China, Xinhua.

Fernando Garea accepted the prize in the course of the gala held in Madrid, considered one of the "most important events and of the greatest impact" for Asian residents in the Spanish capital, according to its organizers

Also honored besides Agencia EFE was the Montblanc firm (in the Marketing category), designer Pedro Valverde (Fashion) and former Spanish soccer player and manager, Jose Antonio Camacho (Sports).

Other prizes awarded were those for Culture, which went to Hispanist Chen Guojian; Art, taken by Wang Chunhua; and the award for Innovation, won by Taobao, the Chinese online shopping site.

The head of the jury, Hilario Garcia, particularly praised the work done by the prizewinners to unite Chinese and Spanish cultures.

A variety of entertaining activities were staged during the gala including a fashion parade, musical performances and traditional Chinese dancing, as has been customary since Xishang magazine started awarding these prizes in 2011.