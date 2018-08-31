Anti-racism protesters hold vigil in Berlin against rise of German far right

Berlin, Aug 31 (efe-epa).- Thousands of citizens protesting xenophobia and far-right movements gathered in downtown Berlin on Friday to hold a vigil against racism prompted by recent neo-Nazi marches in eastern Germany.

An epa-efe journalist documented protesters holding up antifascist signs and banners in front of the building housing the representation of the free state of Saxony, which on Monday had seen thousands of right-wing extremists march against foreigners in the city of Chemnitz, located some 215 kilometers (133 miles) to the south of Berlin.

A large banner sporting the colors of the state flag of Saxony and the words "Sachsen! Stop the Mob!" was placed in front of the building, while participants handed the Saxon plenipotentiary for federal affairs three symbolic carton ballots representing 36,000 signatures for a petition to support an upcoming anti-racist demonstration in Chemnitz scheduled for next Monday.

"Say No to Racism," "Saxit Now," "We Are More," "Right-Wingers Inciting Violence Should Be Consequently Punished" and "The Struggle Continues" were some of the slogans seen on the multi-colored placards among the crowd.

Attendees were reacting to violent clashes on Monday that left six people injured when emboldened neo-Nazis gathered in Chemnitz after learning of the death of a German national during a brawl with people from diverse backgrounds at a city festival.

Earlier that day, a Syrian and an Iraqi citizen, aged 23 and 22, respectively, had been arrested for allegedly stabbing the victim, a 35-year-old carpenter with Cuban ancestry.

The impromptu rally was organized through social media by soccer hooligans and far-right extremists in the region under the slogan of "cleansing" the city of foreigners.

Chemnitz, like the rest of Saxony and most of formerly-socialist East Germany, is a stronghold for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which obtained 22 percent of the vote in the ex-German Democratic Republic, almost ten points above the nationwide average (12.6 percent).

The xenophobic movement European Patriots against the Islamization of the West (PEGIDA), with strong links to the AfD, was born in 2014 in Dresden, the Saxon capital.