Art Basel Miami Beach boasts works by more than 4,000 artists, new sector

By Antoni Belchi

Miami, Dec 4 (efe-epa).- More than 250 galleries from around the world are showing the works of over 4,000 artists starting Wednesday during the latest edition of Art Basel Miami Beach, which has consolidated itself as one of the world's leading contemporary art fairs.

Art Basel's global director, Marc Spiegler, said contemporary art is experiencing a boom and noted that the American sister event of Art Basel in Switzerland has become a can't-miss event for the world's leading gallerists, curators and collectors.