Bolivian fashion designer combines art, recycling

La Paz, Oct 18 (EFE).- Fashion, art and recycling come together in "Elemental," the new clothing line from Bolivian fashion designer Marion Macedo, who is hoping to raise environmental awareness.

She presented the collection Wednesday night at La Paz's Chuquiago Marka fairgrounds.

"I wanted to break away a little from the fashion of the catwalk and to show more artistic and conceptual ideas where the message is more visible," Macedo told EFE.

The designer found her inspiration in the natural environment and in creatures, such as birds and fish, that are harmed by human refuse.

The 11 creations in the Elemental line are made from discarded materials.

One uses plastic bags to simulate fish scales in a bid to make people reflect on the damage done to sea-life by the vast amounts of plastic garbage that end up in the oceans.

Macedo has organized more than a dozen shows featuring creations composed of recycled materials to emphasize her commitment to preserving the environment and promoting art.

Her designs have also appeared on catwalks in Tokyo, Paris and Madrid.