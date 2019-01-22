D.R. boosts border security with new border installation

Santo Domingo, Jan 22 (efe-epa).- Starting this Tuesday the Dominican Republic will have a new control and security center on the north stretch of its border with Haiti aimed at combating illegal migration, smuggling and drug trafficking.

President Danilo Medina inaugurated the new installation in Monte Cristi province where the Joint Inter-agency Task Force will operate, staffed by members of more than 10 government departments and the armed forces.

Personnel based at the new post will combat possible illicit activities originating in the border municipalities of Dajabon, Manzanillo, Pepillo Salcedo and Las Matas de Santa Cruz, the military said in a news release.

The Monte Cristi installation is the third of its kind to begin operations in this country.

The personnel have a variety of vehicles for their work, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) for patrolling mountainous areas.

They are also equipped with satellite communications systems plus drones and non-lethal weapons, the note said.