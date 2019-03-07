EFE agency partners with Google in online exhibition on human inventiveness

Madrid, Mar 7 (efe-epa).- Spain's international news agency EFE has partnered with multinational technology company Google to launch one of the largest global exhibitions featuring humanity's inventions and discoveries, which went online on Thursday.

EFE's visual archive involves 110 top institutions from 23 countries with a collection of 33 historic images covering Spanish inventions and inventors set within Google's Cultural Institute, offering an overall historical vision of humanity's inventiveness titled "Once Upon a Try."

Luis de Leon, EFE Archives director, said Google's partnership was "an essential (initiative) for our graphic archives composed of 18 million images of which 12 million have yet to be digitalized. Google's partnership provides us with a higher profile, although this is not our first project together."

EFE's contribution is titled: "Spanish Inventions and Inventors: When Creativity Changes your Life" and brings together some of the better known Spanish innovations such as Isaac Peral's submarine; Juan de la Cierva's precursor of the helicopter, the Autogiro; Emilio Herrera's stratospheric balloon pressurized suit; Leonardo Torres Quevedo's funicular and Alejandro Goigochea's tilting train, the Talgo.

Other inventors and ideas that improved society are also featured, such as Manuel Jalón's "fregona" or mop; Enric Bernat's "Chupa Chups" lollypops; Alejandro Finisterre's "futbolín" or table soccer game; Juan de la Cierva's hippodrome "photo finish" photography; the patents granted to businessman Eduardo Barreiros transforming gasoline engines into diesel and writer Alberto Vázquez Figueroa, for his water desalinization plant that converts seawater into drinking water by reverse osmosis.

Google's "Once Upon a Try" digital exhibition offers a trip through 400 interactive exhibitions paying homage to humanity's biggest scientific and technological advances, and some of the luminaries that shaped our current world.

Also featured is a “Big Bang” augmented reality app that takes us on a breathtaking 360-degree virtual tour across the birth and evolution of the universe.

NASA's vast archive of 127,000 historic images can also be seen with a new tool called NASA's Visual Universe.

The exhibition includes epic failures, some fortuitous, accidental discoveries, and even a few of the people who died for their projects.

The project also uses Google's "Street View" to virtually visit places where great discoveries are often made such as the depths of CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) or onboard the International Space Station (ISS).

It is also possible to view 200,000 objects in high-resolution images such as America's first known map dating back to 1508, Albert Einstein's letters never published previously online or Saturn and its 62 moons.

EFE's prior partnerships with Google's GCI, underscored the importance and diversity of EFE's visual archives, from the 19th century to this day, and whose digital repository can be seen at http://www.lafototeca.com/.

These EFE projects include the Life and Works of Miguel de Cervantes on his fourth centennial, Salvador Dali's presence in Spain as a film-shooting lot or the 400 years of Madrid's Plaza Mayor.

Other visual jewels are historical images of Spain's colonial expeditionary wars in Northern Africa (1920-1926,) unique images of the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939,) or Spain's 1981 frustrated 23-F coup d´etat in Madrid by EFE photographers Manuel Pérez Barriopedro and Manuel Hernández de León.

More information: https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/BAISPxcUlhykIQ?hl=efe