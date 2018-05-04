Trier (Germany), May 4 (efe-epa).- The venerable southwestern German city of Trier, birthplace of one of history's most influential philosophers, was on Friday preparing to shake off all specter of disquiet as it gears up to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the birth of its most famous son, Karl Marx.

Located near the border with Luxembourg on the banks of the river Moselle in the prosperous Rheinland region, one of the oldest cities in Germany readied itself to unveil a plethora of events focused on the Industrial Revolution's bearded theorist.

"The 5th of May 2018 marks the bicentennial of the birth of Karl Marx, the eminent 19th-century thinker," the organizers said in a statment. "This is the first time that a historic-cultural exhibition is dedicated to his life, his important works and multifaceted activities in the context of his time."

Three grand museum exhibits dedicated to Marx's biography and body of thought are planned.

The main exhibition, entitled “Karl Marx 1818-1883. Life. Work. Time,” will open to the public on Saturday _ Marx's actual birthday _ and is set to run until Oct. 21 at two different sites: the Rheinisches Landesmuseum Trier and the Stadtmuseum Simeonstift.

Among the objects on display are the first page of the manuscript of the history-changing "Communist Manifesto" (1948), which Marx co-wrote with his lifelong associate Friedrich Engels, and a copy of his seminal work "Capital: Critique of Political Economy" (1867-1883) filled with the German thinker's own handwritten notes.

The portion of the exhibit featured at the Rheinisches Landesmuseum focuses on Marx's intellectual development, while the other part hones in on his biography, including his time in exile in Paris, Brussels and London.

A second expo will be hosted by Marx's childhood home, which was built in 1727 and bought in 1928 by the German Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Now run as a museum by the SPD's Friedrich Ebert Foundation, the building will be home to the exhibit "From Trier into the World: Karl Marx, His Ideas and Their Effect Today," which highlights the influence of Marxist ideas over time up to the present.

In addition, a third exhibition will be held at the Trier Episcopal Museum showcasing the world of labor, one of Marx's main fixations.

All in all, some 600 events complete Trier's program for the highly-anticipated bicentenary.

On Saturday, the city is set to unveil a new monument consisting of a large-scale statue of Marx _ which weighs 2.3 tons and is 5 meters (16.4 feet) tall _ that has sparked a fair degree of controversy among Trier's conservative residents, who generally possess an ideological distaste for the so-called "Father of Communism."

The monument has been gifted to the city by China, a fact that also prompted criticism from the German branch of the writers' association PEN International due to the Asian country's questionable record on freedom of speech issues.

PEN's vice president and head of the German "Writers in Prison" project, Ralf Nestmeyer, asked Mayor Wolfram Leibe to postpone the monument's inauguration until the imprisoned Chinese writer Liu Xia was released.

Other events scheduled for Saturday include various musical acts and a number of conferences, colloquia and workshops designed to discuss all things Marx and Marxism.

For when Trier's citizens unite in commemorating their most prominent native, they have nothing to lose but their (fast food) chains. They have a world to win.